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Public Use Restrictions implemented in Douglas District due to elevated fire risk

KLCC
Published July 10, 2026 at 8:11 AM PDT

The Douglas Forest Protective Association is warning the public that fire danger will be high this weekend.

As a result, Public Use Restrictions will take effect tonight at 12:01 a.m. on all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District.

Under these restrictions, non-industrial use of power saws, cutting, grinding or metal welding, mowing dried grass, and operating power-driven machinery for non-industrial development on private property will only be allowed before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

There is no change to the Industrial Fire Precaution Levels.

For more information, visit the DFPA website at dfpa.net.
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News Briefs 2026 Oregon wildfires