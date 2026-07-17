Akawa Butte Fire prompts evacuations in Jefferson, Deschutes Counties

A wildfire has prompted evacuations in south-central Jefferson County and north-central Deschutes County.

The Akawa Butte Fire started Thursday afternoon and is burning in a rural area west of the Deschutes River and south of Lake Billy Chinook.

As of Friday afternoon, the fire had burned more than 3,200 acres.

"Tankers and helicopters are working to protect structures and check the fire up. Ground resources are also engaged," according to a social media account run by Central Oregon Fire Info, which is jointly managed by several federal agencies.

Several levels of evacuations have been issued for the area. You can check the state of Oregon Wildfire Dashboard for the latest evacuation information.

