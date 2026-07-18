Crowd in Eugene denounces latest fatal ICE shootings

Roughly 130 people turned out Saturday afternoon in downtown Eugene to denounce the Trump Administration’s immigration crackdowns, which saw two people killed during ICE traffic stops within a week.

While some protesters waved Palestinian flags or pro-union signs, many more held photos of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Joan Sebastian Durán Guerrero.

ICE agents fatally shot both men in separate confrontations in Texas and Maine on July 7 and 14, respectively. Neither were the intended targets of enforcement action.

The Party of Socialism and Liberation organized this latest protest, held at the Eugene Federal Building. Speakers decried the two-party system, blasting Republicans for supporting ICE raids and Democrats for not doing enough to keep immigrants and their families safe. Speakers urged support for PSL candidates who they say would end the violence that’s seen multiple people killed, including U.S. citizens. USA Today says more than 20 people have been shot during ICE operations since early 2025.

President Trump has justified his immigration policies by falsely claiming immigrants are largely violent criminals. While the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had reportedly paused traffic stops following the deaths of Araujuo and Durán Guerrero, Trump has directed the agency to resume them .

Legal observers kept an eye on the speakers and crowd from the Federal Building plaza. The hour-long event was peaceful.

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