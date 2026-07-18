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Crowd in Eugene denounces latest fatal ICE shootings

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 18, 2026 at 5:58 PM PDT
People protesting outside building.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Protesters gathered outside the Federal Building in downtown Eugene on July 18, 2026. Many said they were demonstrating against violence perpetuated by ICE agents during crackdowns, including the shooting deaths of two men: Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Joan Sebastian Durán Guerrero.

Roughly 130 people turned out Saturday afternoon in downtown Eugene to denounce the Trump Administration’s immigration crackdowns, which saw two people killed during ICE traffic stops within a week.

While some protesters waved Palestinian flags or pro-union signs, many more held photos of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Joan Sebastian Durán Guerrero.

ICE agents fatally shot both men in separate confrontations in Texas and Maine on July 7 and 14, respectively. Neither were the intended targets of enforcement action.

The Party of Socialism and Liberation organized this latest protest, held at the Eugene Federal Building. Speakers decried the two-party system, blasting Republicans for supporting ICE raids and Democrats for not doing enough to keep immigrants and their families safe. Speakers urged support for PSL candidates who they say would end the violence that’s seen multiple people killed, including U.S. citizens. USA Today says more than 20 people have been shot during ICE operations since early 2025.

President Trump has justified his immigration policies by falsely claiming immigrants are largely violent criminals. While the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had reportedly paused traffic stops following the deaths of Araujuo and Durán Guerrero, Trump has directed the agency to resume them.

Legal observers kept an eye on the speakers and crowd from the Federal Building plaza. The hour-long event was peaceful.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.
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Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a part-time reporter for the KLCC News department who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with Underscore Native News and was also a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (25 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Indigenous Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull