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Parking lot at Mount Pisgah Arboretum will get some improvements

KLCC
Published July 21, 2026 at 3:13 PM PDT
Sign at park with grass and building and trees in background.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The parking lot at Mount Pisgah Arboretum in Howard Buford Recreation Area is undergoing construction starting this week.

Starting Wednesday, July 22, Lane County Parks is making changes to the parking lot at Mount Pisgah. Construction at the Howard Buford Recreation Area’s Arboretum/Main Summit Trail parking lot is anticipated to continue through October.

The parking lot improvements include reconstruction and paving, new ADA-accessible parking spots and ramps, an expanded passenger drop off zone, wildlife-friendly lighting, and more.

The project is funded by the 2022 Parks Levy. And community feedback was used to identify improvement priorities.

The parking lot is expected to remain open, but there may be limited parking and closures during construction. All trails will remain open, but access from the main summit trailhead may be limited.

Visitors can use the North Bottomlands Trailhead or the East Trailhead for easier access during construction.
Tags
News Briefs Lane County ParksBuford Park Recreation AreaMt. Pisgah
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