Mount Pisgah Arboretum buys two track chairs to improve accessibility

Mount Pisgah Arboretum visitors will soon have access to two all-terrain track chairs.

In an announcement Friday, park officials said they first launched an all-terrain accessibility program through the nonprofit David’s Chair, along with Lane County Parks and McKenzie River Trust. Arboretum officials say, through that work, hundreds of people were able to access trails in Mount Pisgah Arboretum.

An anonymous donor recently provided funds for Mount Pisgah to purchase the two all-terrain chairs. The mobility devices, similar to wheel chairs, will be available to the public for free starting Monday. Reservations are available on Mount Pisgah Arboretum’s website or by calling their office at 541-747-3817.

The public can also see the chairs at a free demo and obstacle course event planned Wednesday, July 29 at 4:30 p.m. at the arboretum.

