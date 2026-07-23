Crews keep the Hell's Hill Fire near Marcola from spreading

A brush fire that sparked from lightning Wednesday evening near Marcola is mapped at nine acres as of Thursday.

The Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District said on Facebook that Oregon Department of Forestry crews were able to stop the Hell’s Hill Fire’s progression and line its perimeter with hose.

Crews are continuing to work on containing the fire.

ODF is also monitoring other lightning strikes from Wednesday’s storm.

MWRF and other Lane County Agencies assisted ODF through mutual aid to keep the fire as small as possible.

