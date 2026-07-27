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Castle Fire prompts closures in Umpqua National Forest

KLCC
Published July 27, 2026 at 1:49 PM PDT
Provided by Umpqua National Forest

The Umpqua National Forest has closed roads and trails in the areas of Little Black Rock and Castle Creek because of a wildfire. The closure order also includes South Umpqua Falls Campground and Day use area.

The Castle Fire was first reported last Wednesday according to Watch Duty. It’s burnt 1,423 acres and is east of Roseburg and northwest of Crater Lake in Douglas County.

The Forest says the closures are to protect the public and firefighters.
Tags
News Briefs Umpqua National Forest2026 Oregon wildfires