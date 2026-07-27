Lincoln County Sheriff's Office acquires new high-water rescue vehicle

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has a new vehicle designed for flood rescues and severe weather emergencies.

The high-water rescue vehicle was funded through Oregon's State Preparedness Infrastructure Resource Equipment, or SPIRE, grant program. It can drive through up to 50 inches of water and is equipped to transport medical equipment, emergency supplies, and people during evacuations.

The vehicle can carry up to 25 passengers and is wheelchair accessible, giving first responders more capacity during emergencies.

The sheriff's office applied for the grant in 2022, but delivery of the vehicle was delayed by post-pandemic supply chain disruptions.