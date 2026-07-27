Semi-truck fire slows Saturday traffic on I-5

A burning semi-truck on Interstate 5 created a dramatic spectacle Saturday near Albany.

Oregon State Police said the truck was hauling 12 tons of hay when its cargo caught fire. When emergency responders arrived on the scene near Milepost 222, the truck and trailer were completely engulfed in flames. The smoke could be seen for miles, with northbound traffic being restricted to the left-hand shoulder as emergency personnel responded. A brush fire unit kept the fire from spreading into a nearby field.

Police said the driver was unhurt, while two other vehicles were damaged.

Both lanes of northbound I-5 were reopened at 4:14 p.m.

