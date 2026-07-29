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Identification made in 50-year-old Coos County cold case

KLCC | By Hannah Bush
Published July 29, 2026 at 12:50 PM PDT
Facial approximation sketch, 11-24-2014
1 of 2  — FacialApproximationSketch.jpg
Facial approximation sketch, 11-24-2014
Oregon State Police
Facial approximation sketch, 11-24-2024
2 of 2  — FacialApproximationSketchwithglasses.jfif
Facial approximation sketch, 11-24-2024
Oregon State Police

An identification was made in a 50-year old cold case and possible homicide in Coos County.

In 1972, unidentified skeletal remains were found near Highway 101 just north of the junction with Highway 42. The remains were believed to be an older male, but that was all that could be determined about the identity of the remains from the scene.

In 2014, DNA was extracted to try and find genetic matches and build a genetic profile, but ultimately the tests were inconclusive

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit submitted further evidence for DNA testing in 2025 to Othram, Inc.. They were able to extract a Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) profile. SNP profiling detects specific genetic markers to determine a unique genetic fingerprint.

The profile was turned over to the FBI, which determined a probable candidate. Through family reference testing, they were able to confirm the identity of the remains as Armes Henry Lahti, who was born in 1909.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office continues to work on the case and asks anyone with information is asked to call 541-396-7800
Tags
News Briefs Coos Countycold casescrime
Hannah Bush
Hannah Bush is a Reporting Intern for KLCC. She joined the station in June 2026 through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Global Studies. She hopes to learn all about her community and help spread knowledge.
See stories by Hannah Bush
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