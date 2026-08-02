© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FEMA reverses decision on Rowe Creek Complex West Zone funding

KLCC
Published August 2, 2026 at 7:10 AM PDT

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized federal funding to help cover firefighting costs for the Rowe Creek Complex wildfire in Crook and Jefferson counties.

FEMA had initially denied Oregon's request for federal assistance for the West Zone of the Rowe Creek Complex. However, the agency reversed its decision Saturday, approving a Fire Management Assistance Grant.

The grant will reimburse up to 75% of the state's eligible firefighting costs. The funding does not provide financial assistance to homeowners or businesses and does not cover damage to homes, businesses, or other infrastructure caused by the wildfire.
Tags
News Briefs 2026 Oregon wildfiresFEMACentral Oregon
Related Content