FEMA reverses decision on Rowe Creek Complex West Zone funding

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized federal funding to help cover firefighting costs for the Rowe Creek Complex wildfire in Crook and Jefferson counties.

FEMA had initially denied Oregon's request for federal assistance for the West Zone of the Rowe Creek Complex. However, the agency reversed its decision Saturday, approving a Fire Management Assistance Grant.

The grant will reimburse up to 75% of the state's eligible firefighting costs. The funding does not provide financial assistance to homeowners or businesses and does not cover damage to homes, businesses, or other infrastructure caused by the wildfire.