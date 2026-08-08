Springfield murder arrest linked to hit-and-run

A fatal stabbing Friday afternoon in Springfield has led to an arrest, and police said the suspect’s vehicle may also be connected to a fatal hit-and-run that occurred the night before.

Police said the stabbing happened around 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, outside the 2800 block of Gateway Street. The victim—whom police did not name—was taken to a hospital but later died.

According to the Springfield Police Department, witnesses told officers the suspect left the scene in a white SUV. One witness followed the suspect and provided updates to police. Springfield officers and an Oregon State Police trooper eventually located the suspect and took him into custody.

Police said the suspect, identified as Edgar Lopez, was driving a white 2011 Nissan Murano with damage consistent with the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 6.

Springfield police detectives also responded to the stabbing investigation and are continuing to investigate the Aug. 6 hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about either investigation is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 541-726-3714.

