Crews are mopping up 17-acre fire near Waldo Lake

A fire detected Friday in the Three Sisters Wilderness near Waldo Lake is estimated at 17 acres and 15% contained as of Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from Willamette National Forest, crews are now mopping up the Incident #282 fire.

Smoke may be visible in the area near the fire, officials say.

Firefighters initially attacked the fire with a combination of helicopter water drops and crews on the ground digging fire lines and laying hose.

The Forest Service says they dropped about 125,000 gallons of water on the fire Friday.