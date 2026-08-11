Cottage Grove transportation nonprofit closes

South Lane Wheels announced their closure in a press release posted to their facebook page on July 31, saying–after 44 years–it would be closing down all operations after Aug. 7 due to loss of funding.

The organization, founded in 1982, provided door-to-door accessible transportation service around southern Lane County and northern Douglas County. They said over the years they provided thousands of rides for seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities and other communities members to take them to a variety of doctors appointments, errands and other essential destinations.

Tim Steck, the president of South Lane Wheel’s board of directors, said in the press release that the organization’s hearts were heavy and that they were deeply grateful to their riders, donors and volunteers.

The organization said it looked for alternative forms of funding but was unable to secure the resources needed to stay open.

“The board hopes the partnerships we’ve built over the years will inspire future solutions to keep our community connected to essential services,” said Steck in the press release.

