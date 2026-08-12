© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Authorities seek missing Drain man

KLCC
Published August 12, 2026 at 3:39 PM PDT
Photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help to find a 52-year old Drain man.

Jeffrey Alan Hawks was reported missing Tuesday evening.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

He was last seen Sunday morning (Aug. 9) when he left Murphy Plywood in Eugene. He was expected to return to his home in Drain but never arrived, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Hawks' family and friends have not heard from him for several days and his cell phone is off or out of range.

Hawks is described as white, 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He is associated with a white 2005 Toyota Sequoia with Oregon license plate 216HMS.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff at (541) 440-4471 or by email dcso.pio@douglascountyor.gov. Please reference DCSO Case #26-2518.
Tags
News Briefs Douglas County SheriffDrain