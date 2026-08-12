Authorities seek missing Drain man

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help to find a 52-year old Drain man.

Jeffrey Alan Hawks was reported missing Tuesday evening.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

He was last seen Sunday morning (Aug. 9) when he left Murphy Plywood in Eugene. He was expected to return to his home in Drain but never arrived, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Hawks' family and friends have not heard from him for several days and his cell phone is off or out of range.

Hawks is described as white, 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He is associated with a white 2005 Toyota Sequoia with Oregon license plate 216HMS.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff at (541) 440-4471 or by email dcso.pio@douglascountyor.gov. Please reference DCSO Case #26-2518.