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Siuslaw National Forest raises fire danger from 'moderate' to 'high'

KLCC
Published August 14, 2026 at 6:54 AM PDT

As of yesterday, the Siuslaw National Forest is raising fire danger level from ‘moderate’ to ‘high’, due to continuing hot and dry conditions.

Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in place, meaning all campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires and any other open fires are prohibited outside designated recreation sites or campgrounds.

Portable cooking stoves and lanterns using liquefied fuel or bottled fuel are allowed.

Fires are allowed within developed campgrounds and other designated developed recreation sites.

More information can be found at the Siuslaw National Forest website.
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News Briefs Siuslaw National Forest2026 Oregon wildfires