Monday fire on Skinner Butte investigated as potential arson

A fire that burned about two acres on Skinner Butte in downtown Eugene Monday is being investigated as potential arson.

Eugene Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 1:00 p.m. Monday reporting flames up to 20 feet high on the south side of the butte.

Callers reported hearing a loud boom followed by a fizzling sound, leading investigators to believe a firework may have started the blaze.

The case remains under active investigation by the Eugene Police Arson Unit.