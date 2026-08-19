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Monday fire on Skinner Butte investigated as potential arson

KLCC
Published August 19, 2026 at 5:49 AM PDT
Smoke billows from trees along Skinner Butte due to a vegetation fire
Kendra Schertell
/
KLCC
Smoke from a vegetation fire on Skinner Butte in Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 17, 2026.

A fire that burned about two acres on Skinner Butte in downtown Eugene Monday is being investigated as potential arson.

Eugene Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 1:00 p.m. Monday reporting flames up to 20 feet high on the south side of the butte.

Callers reported hearing a loud boom followed by a fizzling sound, leading investigators to believe a firework may have started the blaze.

The case remains under active investigation by the Eugene Police Arson Unit.
Tags
News Briefs EugeneSkinner Butte Park
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