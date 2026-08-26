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Big Ten bars former NFL players from returning to college football

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published August 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
Former Miami Dolphins running back Anthony Hankerson does drills on a football field.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Anthony Hankerson does drills during practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Hankerson was later waived from the Dolphins, signed by Seattle and then waived from the Seahawks.

The Big Ten has drawn a line in the sand when it comes to who can—and can't—play college football.

In a unanimous vote, the conference is officially shutting the door on players who have already dipped their toes into the NFL.

The rule prohibits football players who "have signed a professional contract, were on a professional roster at any point or declared for the NFL Draft as an underclassman without withdrawing, from maintaining eligibility for athletic competition at a conference institution."

The statement comes after several athletes, including some who signed contracts with NFL teams, were granted a temporary restraining order by a Louisiana court last week that would make them eligible to return to college athletics if they were waived by the NFL teams they signed with.

One of the players involved in the Louisiana case was Anthony Hankerson, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon State. Hankerson originally signed with the Miami Dolphins in April. He was waived from the Dolphins in early August before being picked up by Seattle. Hankerson was waived from the Seahawks on Monday.
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News Briefs Big TenCollege Football
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
See stories by Love Cross