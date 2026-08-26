Big Ten bars former NFL players from returning to college football

The Big Ten has drawn a line in the sand when it comes to who can—and can't—play college football.

In a unanimous vote, the conference is officially shutting the door on players who have already dipped their toes into the NFL.

The rule prohibits football players who "have signed a professional contract, were on a professional roster at any point or declared for the NFL Draft as an underclassman without withdrawing, from maintaining eligibility for athletic competition at a conference institution."

The statement comes after several athletes, including some who signed contracts with NFL teams, were granted a temporary restraining order by a Louisiana court last week that would make them eligible to return to college athletics if they were waived by the NFL teams they signed with.

One of the players involved in the Louisiana case was Anthony Hankerson, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon State. Hankerson originally signed with the Miami Dolphins in April. He was waived from the Dolphins in early August before being picked up by Seattle. Hankerson was waived from the Seahawks on Monday.