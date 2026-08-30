University of Oregon player headed to 2026 Women's FIFA World Cup

A University of Oregon Women’s Soccer player is headed to the 2026 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Freshman Forward Giselle White is among 21 players headed to Poland to represent Argentina in the women’s World Cup, according to a UO news release. White's home town is Forestville, California and she has been called up to plan with Argentina’s National Team twice.

Argentina will open the tournament on September 5, facing Poland. Argentina made it to round 16 in 2024.

