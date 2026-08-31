© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LTD increases service and improves access to Eugene VA, Lane Community College

KLCC
Published August 31, 2026 at 4:33 PM PDT

A few changes are set to come to Lane Transit District bus routes in September

LTD is set to increase its Saturday bus service as of September 6. They will also make adjustments to service to increase access to the Eugene Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient Clinic on Chad Drive.

Patrons can expect a few routing changes, more trips added to a few weekday routes and six Saturday routes. There will also be 15-minute service to Lane Community College on weekdays.

The new schedule will run until late January.

The changes are listed on the LTD website

Tags
News Briefs LTDbusVA
Related Content