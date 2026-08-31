LTD increases service and improves access to Eugene VA, Lane Community College

A few changes are set to come to Lane Transit District bus routes in September

LTD is set to increase its Saturday bus service as of September 6. They will also make adjustments to service to increase access to the Eugene Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient Clinic on Chad Drive.

Patrons can expect a few routing changes, more trips added to a few weekday routes and six Saturday routes. There will also be 15-minute service to Lane Community College on weekdays.

The new schedule will run until late January.

The changes are listed on the LTD website

