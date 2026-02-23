© 2026 KLCC

Lane Transit District launches pilot to provide public transit to rural, outlying communities

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published February 23, 2026 at 7:06 AM PST
A new on-demand bus service will connect rural communities to services, allowing Mohawk Valley residents to travel to Springfield, and Deadwood and Mapleton area residents to Florence.
Courtesy of Lane Transit District
A new on-demand bus service will connect rural communities to services, allowing Mohawk Valley residents to travel to Springfield, and Deadwood and Mapleton area residents to Florence.

Lane Transit District is launching a new pilot to provide bus service to three rural communities.

Cosette Rees, regional mobility services director for LTD, said the new pilot builds off of a previous program that served South Lane County that lost funding. The new project restores some service to South Lane County, and adds the Highway 36 corridor and the Mohawk Valley.

"We have so many people who are really needing to have some access, and opportunity to accomplish things like medical appointments, going to and from the grocery store and getting fresh food, even coming in to socialize,” Rees said.

The Oregon 36 shuttle will connect the Mapleton and Deadwood area to Florence. The Mohawk Valley shuttle will connect that community to Springfield.

Rees said those looking to arrange a ride should contact LTD at least a day in advance. The pilot will launch March 2 and will run until June 30, 2027.

Those using the service should also provide feedback, which LTD will use to improve its pilot, and incorporate in future grant proposals.

Rural Shuttle Pilot Schedule:

Highway 36 Corridor:

Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

South Lane:

Monday and Wednesday, 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Mohawk Valley:

Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Transportation Lane Transit DistrictMapletonDeadwoodMohawk ValleyTransit
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
