Lane Transit District launches pilot to provide public transit to rural, outlying communities

Lane Transit District is launching a new pilot to provide bus service to three rural communities.

Cosette Rees, regional mobility services director for LTD, said the new pilot builds off of a previous program that served South Lane County that lost funding. The new project restores some service to South Lane County, and adds the Highway 36 corridor and the Mohawk Valley.

"We have so many people who are really needing to have some access, and opportunity to accomplish things like medical appointments, going to and from the grocery store and getting fresh food, even coming in to socialize,” Rees said.

The Oregon 36 shuttle will connect the Mapleton and Deadwood area to Florence. The Mohawk Valley shuttle will connect that community to Springfield.

Rees said those looking to arrange a ride should contact LTD at least a day in advance. The pilot will launch March 2 and will run until June 30, 2027.

Those using the service should also provide feedback, which LTD will use to improve its pilot, and incorporate in future grant proposals.

Rural Shuttle Pilot Schedule:

Highway 36 Corridor:

Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

South Lane:

Monday and Wednesday, 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Mohawk Valley:

Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

