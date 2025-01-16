Lane Transit District celebrates grand re-opening of downtown bus station

Lane Transit District celebrated the grand re-opening of its downtown Eugene station Wednesday.

The year-long $3.8 million renovation included upgrades to the customer service area, new inclusive bathrooms and a new heating and air conditioning system.

LTD CEO Jameson Auten told a crowd gathered for the re-opening celebration the improvements were a part of a larger effort to improve the overall transit experience and revitalize downtown.

“I know there’s a goal to have more people living downtown,” Auten said. “A vibrant transit system helps us support that, it changes the complexity, it helps it thrive.”

Pete Knox, the LTD Board member who represents downtown and surrounding neighborhoods, told KLCC that he hopes the changes will make the station more comfortable, offering a safe refuge from both the heat and the cold.

He said the re-done interior is also far more accessible for people with disabilities.

“The customer service center is designed for allowing more people,” Knox said, “Especially more people with disabilities who might not be able to reach the counter to sign their name on a receipt, and so it allows for better interaction between our excellent customer service people, and our customers who need to use our services day by day."

LTD has also made improvements to the station’s exterior, repairing the building's facade, adding security cameras and making walkways more accessible for wheelchairs.