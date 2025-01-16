© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lane Transit District celebrates grand re-opening of downtown bus station

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published January 16, 2025 at 5:56 AM PST
From left-to-right, LTD Board Member Pete Knox, Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson, LTD Board Member Heather Murphy and LTD Board Member Kelly Sutherland celebrate the grand re-opening of the Downtown Eugene Transit Station.
1 of 3  — LTD_RIBBON_CUTTING.jpg
From left-to-right, LTD Board Member Pete Knox, Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson, LTD Board Member Heather Murphy and LTD Board Member Kelly Sutherland celebrate the grand re-opening of the Downtown Eugene Transit Station.
Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC
Two people with their backs to the camera speak toward a customer service counter.
2 of 3  — LTD_customer_service.jpg
A Lane Transit District officer, and a bus rider, ask questions at the newly renovated customer service center in the downtown transit station.
Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC
The Downtown Eugene Transit Station now has several all-user restrooms available for the public.
3 of 3  — LTD_BATHROOMS.jpg
The Downtown Eugene Transit Station now has several all-user restrooms available for the public.
Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC

Lane Transit District celebrated the grand re-opening of its downtown Eugene station Wednesday.

The year-long $3.8 million renovation included upgrades to the customer service area, new inclusive bathrooms and a new heating and air conditioning system.

LTD CEO Jameson Auten told a crowd gathered for the re-opening celebration the improvements were a part of a larger effort to improve the overall transit experience and revitalize downtown.

“I know there’s a goal to have more people living downtown,” Auten said. “A vibrant transit system helps us support that, it changes the complexity, it helps it thrive.”

Pete Knox, the LTD Board member who represents downtown and surrounding neighborhoods, told KLCC that he hopes the changes will make the station more comfortable, offering a safe refuge from both the heat and the cold.

He said the re-done interior is also far more accessible for people with disabilities.

“The customer service center is designed for allowing more people,” Knox said, “Especially more people with disabilities who might not be able to reach the counter to sign their name on a receipt, and so it allows for better interaction between our excellent customer service people, and our customers who need to use our services day by day."

LTD has also made improvements to the station’s exterior, repairing the building's facade, adding security cameras and making walkways more accessible for wheelchairs.
Tags
Transportation Lane Transit Districttransitdowntown EugeneJameson Auten
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
Related Content