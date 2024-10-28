Lane Transit District wins grant for a taxi-like service in Bethel School District

Lane Transit District has received federal funding for a new Uber-like service within Eugene’s Bethel School District.

Riders will be able to schedule a pick-up on a new LTD app, according to the transit utility, and travel within the boundaries of the school district.

LTD’s Director of Mobility Planning and Policy David Roth said the service will be available to the general public, but it will prioritize students’ transportation needs. He said Bethel is a lower-income district that lacks sidewalk infrastructure, and it isn’t easily walkable.

“The Bethel School District—it goes northwest all the way out to Fern Ridge Reservoir, and it covers a fairly large geographic area that includes quite a bit of rural populations," said Roth.

Bethel School District The Bethel School District's boundaries are outlined in red.

According to Roth, the new service will be similar to LTD's existing shuttle program in Cottage Grove. He said the transit utility hasn't yet decided what vehicles it will use, but they will be ADA-accessible.

The pilot project is funded through a $5.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Roth said this will support up to three years of operation.

Portions of that federal funding will also pay for the new mobility app, and more behind-the-scenes technology for LTD's future planning work.

Roth said these services could be ready within the next year.