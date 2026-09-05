Conservation groups urge public to turn out their lights overnight to protect migrating birds

Conservation groups are asking Central Oregon residents to turn out their lights overnight this fall to protect migratory birds flying over.

Artificial light can disorient birds, drawing them toward developed areas where they can collide with buildings and windows.

In a news release, the East Cascades Bird Alliance, Think Wild and the Bend Night Sky Alliance, said hundreds of thousands of birds are expected to pass over Deschutes County along the Pacific Flyway over the next few months.

The groups asked the public to consider using motion sensing lighting outdoors, using light fixtures that point down instead of up, keeping the blinds closed, or turning out their lights at night. During the daytime, the public can draw on their windows with chalk, or use glass safe tape to help birds see their windows and avoid a collision.

They also urge those with cats to consider keeping them indoors.

The public can find out what types of birds are migrating, and how many fly over in a typical night by using Cornell Lab's BirdCast Dashboard.

They can find more tips to protect migratory birds on Think Wild's website.

