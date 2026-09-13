ODOT warns travelers additional of I-5 delays this week

There will be nighttime lane closure and delays on Interstate 5 near Exit 199. Crews are paving the highway near the Coburg interchange.

On the evening of Monday Sept. 14, the northbound I-5 ramp at Exit 199 will close. On Thursday Sept. 17, the southbound I-5 on and off ramps at Exit 199 will close.

Drivers should also expect weekday traffic delays south of Canyonville beginning Monday Sept. 14, as workers remove several dozen fire-damaged trees along I-5.

Tree-cutting operations are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday through Friday until the end of September.

Rolling slowdowns will be used in both directions of I-5. During a rolling slowdown, pilot cars hold traffic to a slow but steady pace to give crews time to cut down trees. Most delays will be less than 20 minutes.

ODOT says the trees were damaged by the Milepost 97 Complex Fire in 2019 and many are at risk of falling into the I-5 travel lanes.

ODOT asks travelers to slow down, follow signs through work zones, and watch for crews. The schedule may change due to weather or site conditions.