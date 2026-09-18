No. 21 Oregon football hosts Portland State, Oregon State plays Montana in weekend home games

Both the Ducks and the Beavers have home football games this weekend.

No. 21 Oregon hosts the Portland State Vikings Friday at Autzen Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m..

Oregon enters the game looking to bounce back after a tough road loss last week. Dan Lanning's squad is putting a 39-game non-conference home winning streak on the line- the longest active streak in the nation.

The Ducks are also looking to maintain their perfect 9-0 all-time mark in Friday night home games before heading into Big Ten action next week when they travel to No. 12 USC.

Oregon State hosts Montana Saturday night in Corvallis.

The 2-0 Beavers are aiming to pick up momentum on their home field, while Montana arrives in Corvallis undefeated at 3-0 on the year.

Kickoff for the Beavers / Grizzlies game is at 8:00 p.m. Saturday.