Faculty and COCC administration reach tentative agreement, avoiding strike

Central Oregon Community College's faculty union and administration have reached a tentative contract agreement.

The agreement was reached last Friday and still needs to go through some steps to be official.

The faculty union said on its website that the agreement includes salary increases and faculty will not have to pay more for insurance.

Union members voted last month to authorize a strike that would have started today [Monday] if an agreement hadn’t been reached.

The union held a “ratification party” yesterday [Sunday] at a park in Bend.