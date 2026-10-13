Great Oregon Shakeout returns, Lincoln County residents encouraged to participate

The Great Oregon Shakeout, an annual statewide earthquake drill, will return on Thursday, Oct.15.

Those in the Newport and Bayfront area may hear a drill siren at approximately 10:15 a.m.

For those living in Lincoln County, the Sheriff’s Office said participation is even more important, due to the proximity to the Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake Faultline.

Lincoln County residents are encouraged to join almost the 6,000 people already registered to prepare for a potential earthquake.

All Oregonians are encouraged to stay calm, stop, drop, cover and hold during the drill.

By practicing emergency earthquake procedures, officials said the entire county can be more prepared to support first responders and each other.