New ballot drop box on Central Oregon Community College campus

The Deschutes County Clerk’s Office has added a new drive-through ballot drop box at Central Oregon Community College in Bend.

The additional drop box brings the total number of ballot drop boxes in Deschutes County to 13.

Ballot drop boxes will open this Friday, Oct. 16. Voters may return ballots at any official drop box until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Voters may also return their ballots by mail. Elections officials are encouraging mailing ballots no later than Oct. 27 to ensure ballots arrive in time to be counted.

Ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by the Clerk’s Office by Nov.10, will be accepted.