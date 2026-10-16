Ducks and Cornhuskers will play under the lights of Autzen Stadium and Beavers face Cougars in Corvallis Saturday

Oregon is hosting Nebraska Saturday at Autzen Stadium for an evening game. It’ll be their first meeting since 2017.

Both teams are coming off losses at home. The Ducks suffered a blow when UCLA beat them last week. The Cornhuskers are coming off their first loss of the season to Indiana.

It’s uncertain if Ducks quarterback Dante Moore will be back for Saturday’s game according to the Daily Emerald. It reports Moore has been practicing with the team this week. Coach Dan Lanning told the newspaper there may be an opportunity for him to be “back out there”.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

Oregon State is facing Washington State Saturday in Corvallis. The Beavers are on a four-game winning streak while the Cougars have lost their last three games.

That game kicks off at 3 p.m. at Reser Stadium.

