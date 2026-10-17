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Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy arrested for alleged DUI, off duty crash

KLCC
Published October 17, 2026 at 8:48 PM PDT

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for an alleged DUI after he was involved in a crash in Seal Rock.

According to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Corbin Collins was arrested by Oregon State Police on Monday after he was involved in a single vehicle crash on Highway 101.

Collins was off duty and operating a personal vehicle. The sheriff's office said he has been placed on paid administrative leave while the legal process and an internal investigation are carried out.

According to the Oregon law enforcement database, Collins was hired by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in 2023 and became certified as a police officer in 2024.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said it was committed to ensuring the investigation is objective and complete. It said it would not be providing any additional information on the case because it was a legal, and personnel matter.
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News Briefs Public SafetyLincoln County
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