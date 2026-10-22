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As black bears prepare for hibernation, ODFW shares tips on keeping them away from human food

KLCC
Published October 22, 2026 at 6:37 AM PDT
trash container and two other small sheds in an outdoor area.
Courtesy of Alicia Harck.
/
Provided by ODFW
A black bear tried its best to get into a Neskowin homeowner’s bear resistant trash can. The homeowner then built a small shed to enclose the trash can. The persistent bear left its prints and claw marks on the shed but did not succeed in breaking into it.

Winter is on its way, which means black bears in Oregon are beginning their preparations for hibernation.

This year, wildlife officials said the mountain berry crop was scarce, and bears have already turned to human food sources in their foraging.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said removing things that attract bears from your neighborhood can protect people and keep the bears healthy.

Bears can smell food from miles away, including unsecured trash, bird feeders and pet food left outside. They also remember where they’ve found food before, and can return with their young.

ODFW recommended taking the trash out just before pickup, cleaning and storing grills and never feeding bears, which is illegal in Oregon.

In Oregon, black bears are most common along the coast, in the Cascades and in the Blue Mountains. Wildlife officials said residents and visitors of the coast will need to be on high alert for bear presence.

More tips for preventing human-bear encounters are available at ODFW’s website.
Tags
News Briefs Black BearsOregon Department of Fish & Wildlifeanimal safetyBird feedersgarbage
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