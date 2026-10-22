As black bears prepare for hibernation, ODFW shares tips on keeping them away from human food

Winter is on its way, which means black bears in Oregon are beginning their preparations for hibernation.

This year, wildlife officials said the mountain berry crop was scarce, and bears have already turned to human food sources in their foraging.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said removing things that attract bears from your neighborhood can protect people and keep the bears healthy.

Bears can smell food from miles away, including unsecured trash, bird feeders and pet food left outside. They also remember where they’ve found food before, and can return with their young.

ODFW recommended taking the trash out just before pickup, cleaning and storing grills and never feeding bears, which is illegal in Oregon.

In Oregon, black bears are most common along the coast, in the Cascades and in the Blue Mountains. Wildlife officials said residents and visitors of the coast will need to be on high alert for bear presence.