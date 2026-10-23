U.S. Forest Service officials investigate cause of Summit Fire

U.S. Forest Service law enforcement are seeking information from the public as they investigate the cause of the fires that started on Friday, Oct. 16 on the slopes of Three Fingered Jack near Santiam Pass. The two fires were fought together as the Summit Fire.

The fires burned a total of 32 acres, and reached 100% containment on Friday, Oct. 23.

If you were in the area and can provide information like photos, videos, or eyewitness statements, email the tip line at SM.FS.R6TipHotLine@usda.gov.