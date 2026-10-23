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U.S. Forest Service officials investigate cause of Summit Fire

KLCC
Published October 23, 2026 at 3:24 PM PDT
The interior of the Summit Fire with Three Fingered Jack in the background, while the fire crew as they were hiked out, Oct. 22, 2026.
Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service, Willamette National Forest
A fire crew hikes out of the forest after battling the Summit Fire on Oct. 20, 2026.

U.S. Forest Service law enforcement are seeking information from the public as they investigate the cause of the fires that started on Friday, Oct. 16 on the slopes of Three Fingered Jack near Santiam Pass. The two fires were fought together as the Summit Fire.

The fires burned a total of 32 acres, and reached 100% containment on Friday, Oct. 23.

If you were in the area and can provide information like photos, videos, or eyewitness statements, email the tip line at SM.FS.R6TipHotLine@usda.gov.
Tags
News Briefs U.S. Forest Service2026 Oregon wildfiressantiam pass