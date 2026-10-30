3 dead after 2 helicopters collide midair southeast of McMinnville

Three people, including a student pilot, were killed following a midair collision between two helicopters Thursday afternoon near McMinnville.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near Lafayette Highway and Southeast Stringtown Road around 2 p.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, first responders located a 1995 Robinson R22 helicopter and a 2018 Airbus AS350B3 helicopter that crashed in a farm field adjacent to Highway 233.

“The occupants of the Robinson R22 were identified as flight instructor Maddie Aasbo, 22, of Texas, and a student pilot from the United Kingdom, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “The sole occupant of the Airbus AS350B3 was identified as Tyler Delane Sturdevant, 38, of Newberg.”

Photos posted by the sheriff’s department show a green helicopter smashed upside down in a field, while a red helicopter lies crumpled and in pieces.

One of the aircraft came from the aviation school Jerry Trimble Helicopters, which is located at McMinnville Airport, a few miles east of the crash site.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the individuals involved, their families, and everyone affected by this event,” the school said in a statement posted on social media.

As of Friday morning, the site around the crash was still closed as investigators continued to assess the scene. The Oregon Department of Transportation is asking drivers to keep clear of the area and find an alternative route.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.