Yard debris burning prohibited for Lane County residents

Burning fall yard debris for qualifying residents in Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge is now prohibited as of Saturday, October 31.

Outdoor burning is prohibited for all residents in these areas until spring burning opens for qualified residents in March.

Outdoor burning remains an option for residents in other parts of Lane county, but check with LRAPA before lighting yard debris fires.

You can check lrapa-or.gov or call 541-736-1056 for more information.

These rules align with seasonal shifts towards frequent inversions, which can trap air pollutants and worsen air quality over the upcoming months.

