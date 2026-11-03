Democrat Kori Rodley leads in race for Springfield’s state House seat
Democrat Kori Rodley was leading in the race to represent Springfield in the Oregon House as the first election results came in Tuesday.
She had 56.84% of the vote as of 8:30p.m. on election night, while her Republican opponent, Adam Wilson, had just 42.75%.
Rodley, a Springfield City Councilor, is trying to keep House District 7 blue after the retirement of its longtime representative, John Lively.
A self-described progressive, Rodley said she supports expanding childcare, creating universal healthcare, and tackling cumbersome regulations that are slowing down housing production.
Wilson, a wealth advisor, argued that he’d bring financial expertise to the legislature and work to create incentives for first-time home buyers.
Rodley outraised Wilson by a margin of nearly 4-to-1 over the course of the primary and general election campaigns.