Silver Rail Elementary to reopen Nov. 12 following shooting, district schedules community listening sessions

Silver Rail Elementary is expected to reopen to students Nov. 12, following restoration work scheduled for completion next Monday, Nov 9.

In a release, the district said staff will return beforehand to prepare classrooms, and families will have opportunities to visit the campus.

Starting Nov. 12, a school resource officer will be on campus through the end of the school year, with additional mental health support, an extra administrator and extra staff.

Bend-La Pine Schools will host a Community Engagement Session Thursday, Nov. 5 for students, staff, parents, and community members to share questions and concerns following the Silver Rail Elementary shooting.

Bend-La Pine Schools leadership and school board members, along with representatives from the Bend Police Department, will be there to listen, take note of concerns, and answer questions. Representatives from the National Mass Violence Center will be on site to facilitate the conversation.

The Community Engagement Session from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Pilot Butte Middle School in Bend. The event will be livestreamed as well.

This is in addition the a Family Engagement Session specifically for Silver Rail Families on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The district is also asking for feedback through an online community survey available through Nov. 9.