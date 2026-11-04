Next round of Lane County election results delayed

Lane County will not be releasing updated election results Wednesday afternoon, due to an equipment issue.

In a news release Wednesday, Lane County Clerk Tommy Gong said a machine had a clogged inkjet line and technicians were working to get ballot processing back online.

“We understand this delay is disappointing to many people in our community,” said Gong. “We’re appreciative of the technicians who are working to get us back up and running this afternoon.

He said the next round of results will likely be available Thursday.

One County Commissioner race, East Lane, is still too close to call. In the last count Tuesday, incumbent Heather Buch was ahead of challenger Jake Pelroy by just under 700 votes.