Buch, Pelroy now less than 200 votes apart in race to represent East Lane County

Incumbent Heather Buch is now barely ahead of challenger Jake Pelroy in the race to represent East Lane on the Board of County Commissioners. She is now leading by just 172 votes according to Thursday’s preliminary results.

Buch, a progressive-leaning candidate, is seeking her third term. Pelroy has worked as a consultant for conservative campaigns and is an opponent of a county waste diversion project, CleanLane. Buch supports that project.

On Tuesday, Buch was ahead by nearly 700 votes. In total there have been more than 35,000 counted in the district.

When interviewed on election night, both candidates said they felt cautiously optimistic about the results.

