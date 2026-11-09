Lane County Elections officials ask voters to ‘cure’ their ballots as hundreds have signature discrepancies

Nearly a week after midterm voting in Lane County closed, more than 3,000 ballots have yet to be counted.

The Lane County Elections Office said most of those ballots have signature discrepancies. Of those, 235 are missing signatures, while 1,571 have signatures that don’t match the voters’ records.

Those signature discrepancies have delayed the counting process as officials send letters instructing voters to “cure” their ballot.

If they receive a letter from the Elections Office, the voter must complete the “curing” process by Nov. 24, or their vote will not be counted.

Elections officials said only 30% of ballots from the last general election were cured. Officials are urging voters to fix their signatures this year to ensure their votes count.

The next election results update from Lane County is expected by the end of the day on Nov. 10.