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Leaburg Hatchery closed to public access through Nov. 17

KLCC
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:33 PM PST

Leaburg Fish Hatchery, east of Eugene Springfield, is closed to the public until at least Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release that the closure is due to emergency water supply issues impacting Leaburg Lake.

The closure includes the road through the facility and the boat launch below Leaburg Dam.

That’s because emergency crews addressing the water supply issues need access across facility roads to address the water supply issues.

ODFW said it hopes the facility will reopen by Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Tags
News Briefs Leaburg HatcheryOregon Department of Fish & Wildlife
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