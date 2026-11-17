Eugene Water & Electric Board says it flushed debris from the rollgates of Leaburg dam Tuesday.

The dam is on the McKenzie River. It has three rollgates that regulate the level of the Leaburg Reservoir.

EWEB said low flows and a very dry fall created conditions that require operators to throttle outflows from the dam to maintain the lake's level. But woody debris was stuck under one of the rollgates, which kept it from closing sufficiently.

EWEB said it needs higher inflow rates just to keep the reservoir at its standard elevation of 742.5 feet above sea level. That's important for dam safety and fish passage and allows water to flow through the intake structure of the Leaburg Hatchery, operated by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

If the water surface elevation were to drop more than three feet, the hatchery would be left high and dry.

The rollgate flush was able to dislodge the stuck debris within about 30 minutes, EWEB said. The project was coordinated with ODFW and the Army Corps of Engineers.

