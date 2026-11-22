Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until at least Dec. 16th.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday that hazardous weather and ocean conditions hampered testing of crab north of Heceta Head to the Washington border.

The agency said the crustaceans tested south of Heceta Head to the California border met both meat and safe biotoxin level requirements.

But, there was concern that one sample was close to the threshold for domoic acid.

More testing is planned with results expected to be announced later this week (Nov. 23).

The season’s traditional start date is Dec. 1 but can be delayed for various reasons.

Oregon Dungeness Crab is considered the state’s most valuable fishery.

Weekly updates are announced online.