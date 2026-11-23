A body that was recovered after having washed ashore south of Yaquina Head in Newport last week has been identified as a former Newport City Councilor whose plane crashed in the ocean in September.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office Monday identified the body as that of 78-year-old Ralph H. Busby III.

Busby’s plane crashed in the water off the coast of Newport on Sept. 21.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified of the identification and is continuing its investigation.

