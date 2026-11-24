During the holidays, it’s typical to create lavish feasts for family members, but the pets might be more excited to eat than the humans.

Greenhill Humane Society is reminding pet-owners that furry friends cannot always eat the same ingredients as humans.

So before feeding a wide-eyed dog some stuffing under the table, consider some safety tips.

In the chaos of holiday festivities, it’s important to keep an eye on your food and your pets, said Sasha Elliott, the director of operations at Greenhill Humane Society in Eugene.

“It’s understandable that you could potentially turn your back for a moment. So, keeping food out of reach, making sure trash is secured and compassionately communicating with your guests about not feeding pets from the table can really make a difference,” she said.

“Turkey bones are a big concern because they can cause choking or serious internal injuries,” Elliott said. “We also want people to be mindful of raw yeast dough, chocolate, grapes, raisins, onions. All of that can be pretty dangerous if ingested.”

Those ingredients, though commonly found in holiday dishes, are toxic to pets. The effects of poisoning can come on quickly for pets, Elliott said.

“So, if there’s a concern at all, we are suggesting that people don’t wait for symptoms to develop to contact your veterinarian or an emergency veterinary clinic right away,” she said. “There are also animal poison control resources, phone calls and texting, that can help assess the risk and determine what steps to take if you feel like your pet has gotten into something that they shouldn’t have.”

Keeping pets safe doesn’t mean they can’t get some special holiday treatment, Elliott said.

“They’re part of our family and it’s really natural to want to include them,” she said. “It can be a wonderful experience both for the pets and the people and for your visitors.”

Adding turkey tidbits, vegetables and a little gravy to their bowl could give them something to be extra thankful for.