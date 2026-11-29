Maalik Murphy had two touchdown passes and Jake Reichle added a pair of short scoring runs to lead Oregon State to a 38-10 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night in a flex game to close out the regular season.

Murphy completed 20 of 26 passes for 258 yardsfor the Beavers (7-5). Jesse Legree had 10 receptions for 123 yards and a score.

Reichle's 4-yard touchdown run gave Oregon State the lead, but Jayden Mandal threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jake Appleget to tie it 7-all after one quarter.

Murphy directed a seven-play, 93-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown toss to Adonis McDaniel for a seven-point lead with 4:48 left before halftime.

Murphy needed five plays and 40 seconds to march the Beavers 73 yards, hitting Legree for a 38-yard touchdown with 6 seconds remaining for a 21-7 advantage.

Caleb Ojeda's 36-yard field goal upped the advantage to 17 through three quarters.

Reichle put the finishing touch on a 75-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run and Oregon State led 31-10.

Takari Hickle forced Mandal to fumble on a sack, and Daniel Matagi scooped up the ball and raced 59 yards to the end zone to cap the scoring.

Mandal had 187 yards on 16-for-30 passing for the Bulldogs (6-6).

The revamped Pac-12 used a flex week at the end of the regular season to take care of a break in the schedule and boost the eight-team conference’s bowl opportunities.

Fresno State beat Oregon State 38-22 on the same field Halloween night. Both teams were already eligible for a bowl game.

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