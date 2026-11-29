The Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory will begin outdoors and exhibit renovations in December.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Nature Center and Botanical Garden will be closed, with a planned reopening mid-March with what officials said will be more accessible and engaging spaces.

That includes building upgrades, new ADA-accessible doors, a microscopy area and an updated meteorite display.

In a press release, the center’s executive director, Shannon Ries, said she hoped the remodel would encourage visitors to engage with science and nature in a more intentional way.

"In a world where answers are available at our fingertips, the opportunity to ask questions, explore ideas, and discover something for ourselves has never been more important," Ries said. "We believe the process of discovery is just as valuable as the answers we find, and that's the experience we want to create."

The attached observatory and walking trails will still be available to visitors during the renovation.