Thursday is the last day to use the Eugene DMV on Tyinn and 10th Place. After that, the office is motoring to the mall.

The Eugene DMV has been in the same location since 1985. Spokesman David House said they’ve outgrown the space, and the lease expires at the end of the year. He says the 24th is a holiday, and the Eugene office will be closed the week of December 27th.

“We’re going to reopen the Eugene DMV in Valley River Center near the food court," House told KLCC. "We’re going to be there for a few months while we prepare a new building that’s just outside the Valley River Center. We like to move into a place that we can grow into a little bit, have a few extra counters that in the future we can add more staff as the community grows.”

House said the Springfield office will stay open, and appointments can be made online.

He also warned the extension on renewals ends soon. Beginning January 1st, anyone with an expired license or tags may be ticketed.

In addition to making appointments, Oregonians can also use the online tools at DMV2U for some license and permit renewals.