New Omicron targeted booster shipments expected in Oregon counties soon

Following last week’s federal authorization of the new COVID-19 booster shots, public health departments throughout Oregon have been notified they could be receiving vials of vaccine as early as next week.

The new boosters differ from the current vaccine composition in that they contain an added spike protein component which targets Omicron strains BA.4 and BA.5. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendations for use of updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 years and older and from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older. It is expected to help to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination by targeting variants that are more transmissible and immune evading.

Lane County Public Health is poised to receive shipments of the updated boosters. Spokesperson Jason Davis said they will replace the former. “The old booster shots were de-authorized. So, we will not be offering those old booster shots,” he said. “For folks who want a booster shot right now, they will need to wait until we get those new booster shots in hand.”

Davis told KLCC, health officials are hopeful that the new, targeted vaccine will bolster protection against the virus- as another school year begins and winter surges are bound to occur.

