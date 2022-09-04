© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

New Omicron targeted booster shipments expected in Oregon counties soon

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published September 4, 2022 at 2:57 AM PDT
vials of vax image.jpg
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The Oregon Health Authority has notified public health departments, physicians, and pharmacies that delivery of first shipments of the updated COVID-19 booster delivery in Oregon are expected soon.

Following last week’s federal authorization of the new COVID-19 booster shots, public health departments throughout Oregon have been notified they could be receiving vials of vaccine as early as next week.

The new boosters differ from the current vaccine composition in that they contain an added spike protein component which targets Omicron strains BA.4 and BA.5. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendations for use of updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 years and older and from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older. It is expected to help to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination by targeting variants that are more transmissible and immune evading.

Lane County Public Health is poised to receive shipments of the updated boosters. Spokesperson Jason Davis said they will replace the former. “The old booster shots were de-authorized. So, we will not be offering those old booster shots,” he said. “For folks who want a booster shot right now, they will need to wait until we get those new booster shots in hand.”

Davis told KLCC, health officials are hopeful that the new, targeted vaccine will bolster protection against the virus- as another school year begins and winter surges are bound to occur.

News
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert