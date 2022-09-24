© 2022 KLCC

City of Newport commits to help finance 16-bed addiction recovery facility

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published September 24, 2022 at 12:18 AM PDT
building from above.jpg
Ursula Marinelli
/
This 4,600 sq. ft. building on Biggs Street in Newport was formerly an adult foster care home. Now it is the planned site for Lincoln County's only inpatient drug treatment and recovery facility.

The Newport City Council voted this week to help fund Lincoln County’s first inpatient substance abuse and recovery facility. The city will contribute the first five years of settlement payments from a national opioid lawsuit—about $73,000 dollars.

The location of the proposed 16-bed treatment center will be in a former adult foster home, near Yaquina Head. The taxing entity Pacific Communities Health District purchased the 4,600 square foot building for nearly $1 million dollars. Coastal Foundation’s Ursula Marinelli said $6 million more is needed for the remodels.

“We have a pretty robust fundraising plan in place,” she told the Newport City Council. “Toledo contributed $15,000, Waldport contributed $2,531, a dollar for every resident.”

Marinelli also said Lincoln County has approved $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding towards the project. The timeline for Samaritan Health Services to begin seeing patients is Spring, 2024.

Based on data from the Regional Mental Health/Substance Use Disorder Coalition, which includes local tribal, public health and law enforcement representatives,
1,933 Lincoln County residents were diagnosed with substance abuse disorder last year and at least seven residents died of opiate toxicity.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
