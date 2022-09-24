City of Newport commits to help finance 16-bed addiction recovery facility

The Newport City Council voted this week to help fund Lincoln County’s first inpatient substance abuse and recovery facility. The city will contribute the first five years of settlement payments from a national opioid lawsuit—about $73,000 dollars.

The location of the proposed 16-bed treatment center will be in a former adult foster home, near Yaquina Head. The taxing entity Pacific Communities Health District purchased the 4,600 square foot building for nearly $1 million dollars. Coastal Foundation’s Ursula Marinelli said $6 million more is needed for the remodels.

“We have a pretty robust fundraising plan in place,” she told the Newport City Council. “Toledo contributed $15,000, Waldport contributed $2,531, a dollar for every resident.”

Marinelli also said Lincoln County has approved $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding towards the project. The timeline for Samaritan Health Services to begin seeing patients is Spring, 2024.

Based on data from the Regional Mental Health/Substance Use Disorder Coalition, which includes local tribal, public health and law enforcement representatives,

1,933 Lincoln County residents were diagnosed with substance abuse disorder last year and at least seven residents died of opiate toxicity.